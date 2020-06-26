All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5268 Kalmia St
5268 Kalmia St

5268 Kalmia Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

5268 Kalmia Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5268 Kalmia St Available 03/20/20 Recently Remodeled 3bd/2ba House w/Attached Garage - Spectacular remodeled home on tree-lined street of Oak Park. Features attached garage, large fenced-in backyard, master bedroom with private bath, formal living room and large family room with lots of windows. You will love the chefs kitchen with expresso shaker cabinets and white quartz counter tops. Not to mention the upgraded stainless steel gas range, side by side refrigerator and ultra-quiet dishwasher. Brand new berber-style carpeting and faux wood porcelain flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms with decorative tile surrounds. New energy efficient windows. Drought tolerant with synthetic grass in front and backyard. Convenient location close to shopping and freeways. Tenant pays utilities and water.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3564770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5268 Kalmia St have any available units?
5268 Kalmia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5268 Kalmia St have?
Some of 5268 Kalmia St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5268 Kalmia St currently offering any rent specials?
5268 Kalmia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5268 Kalmia St pet-friendly?
No, 5268 Kalmia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5268 Kalmia St offer parking?
Yes, 5268 Kalmia St offers parking.
Does 5268 Kalmia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5268 Kalmia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5268 Kalmia St have a pool?
No, 5268 Kalmia St does not have a pool.
Does 5268 Kalmia St have accessible units?
No, 5268 Kalmia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5268 Kalmia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5268 Kalmia St has units with dishwashers.
