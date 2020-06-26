Amenities

5268 Kalmia St Available 03/20/20 Recently Remodeled 3bd/2ba House w/Attached Garage - Spectacular remodeled home on tree-lined street of Oak Park. Features attached garage, large fenced-in backyard, master bedroom with private bath, formal living room and large family room with lots of windows. You will love the chefs kitchen with expresso shaker cabinets and white quartz counter tops. Not to mention the upgraded stainless steel gas range, side by side refrigerator and ultra-quiet dishwasher. Brand new berber-style carpeting and faux wood porcelain flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms with decorative tile surrounds. New energy efficient windows. Drought tolerant with synthetic grass in front and backyard. Convenient location close to shopping and freeways. Tenant pays utilities and water.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3564770)