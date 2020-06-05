All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5233 Stone Court
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5233 Stone Court

5233 Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

5233 Stone Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed / 2 bath Modern home in College West! - Available 8/9/2019!

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 4 bed / 2 bath modern home in College West! The open floorplan features vaulted ceilings with wood and travertine flooring throughout. The modern open concept kitchen is perfectly appointed with limestone counter tops and high end stainless appliances. Dining area just off kitchen opens to large outdoor patio area and yard perfect for entertaining. Master suite features remodel bathroom and direst access to outside areas. 2 car attached garage & driveway parking. Washer and dryer included.

To request a showing go to www.advantageteamrentals.com and submit a contact request for 5233 Stone Ct. You will receive either a call back or an email with the next available showing time.

If you have questions about this property then call 888-692-3886 x3 and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+

Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Additional $350 deposit required and monthly pet fee of 35 dollars.
Security deposit equals one months rent.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features : Cable ready/ Microwave/ Hardwood floors/ Air conditioning /Refrigerator/ Dishwasher / Balcony, deck, patio /Garage & Driveway Parking/ Fenced yard /Fireplace/ Oven, range electric / Heat - gas

Master Bed 15 1/2 x 12 ft
Bed #2 12x12
Bed #3 13x12
Bed #4 12x10
Dining Area 13x9
Kitchen 13x10
Liv 14x17
Dining Area #2 13x10

(RLNE4216211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Stone Court have any available units?
5233 Stone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Stone Court have?
Some of 5233 Stone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5233 Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 5233 Stone Court offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Stone Court offers parking.
Does 5233 Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 Stone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Stone Court have a pool?
No, 5233 Stone Court does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 5233 Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Stone Court has units with dishwashers.
