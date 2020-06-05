5233 Stone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed / 2 bath Modern home in College West! - Available 8/9/2019!



Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 4 bed / 2 bath modern home in College West! The open floorplan features vaulted ceilings with wood and travertine flooring throughout. The modern open concept kitchen is perfectly appointed with limestone counter tops and high end stainless appliances. Dining area just off kitchen opens to large outdoor patio area and yard perfect for entertaining. Master suite features remodel bathroom and direst access to outside areas. 2 car attached garage & driveway parking. Washer and dryer included.



$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+



Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Additional $350 deposit required and monthly pet fee of 35 dollars.

Security deposit equals one months rent.



Master Bed 15 1/2 x 12 ft

Bed #2 12x12

Bed #3 13x12

Bed #4 12x10

Dining Area 13x9

Kitchen 13x10

Liv 14x17

Dining Area #2 13x10



