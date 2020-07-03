All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5162 Cass Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5162 Cass Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5162 Cass Street

5162 Cass Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5162 Cass Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice townhome on corner lot. 2 bed, 2.5 bath and 1 car garage. Brick fireplace and new flooring in living room. New kitchen cabinets, countertop and dishwasher. Newly painted throughout and close to everything. Washer/dryer hookups. Owner pays water, sewer, trash and landscaping. 1 pet welcome with approval and $50 per month pet rent. $30 application fee per applicant. Noah Realty DRE #01824191.
Newly remodeled townhome on corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. 1 pet welcome with approval and $50 per month pet rent. $30 application fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5162 Cass Street have any available units?
5162 Cass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5162 Cass Street have?
Some of 5162 Cass Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5162 Cass Street currently offering any rent specials?
5162 Cass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 Cass Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5162 Cass Street is pet friendly.
Does 5162 Cass Street offer parking?
Yes, 5162 Cass Street offers parking.
Does 5162 Cass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 Cass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 Cass Street have a pool?
No, 5162 Cass Street does not have a pool.
Does 5162 Cass Street have accessible units?
No, 5162 Cass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 Cass Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5162 Cass Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University