5162 Cass Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice townhome on corner lot. 2 bed, 2.5 bath and 1 car garage. Brick fireplace and new flooring in living room. New kitchen cabinets, countertop and dishwasher. Newly painted throughout and close to everything. Washer/dryer hookups. Owner pays water, sewer, trash and landscaping. 1 pet welcome with approval and $50 per month pet rent. $30 application fee per applicant. Noah Realty DRE #01824191.

