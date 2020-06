Amenities

Ideally located Ocean Beach two bedroom condo in peaceful building. One-minute walk to beach, 5-minute walk to shops, restaurants, fitness studios and the best OB has to offer. Wednesday Farmer's Market is a few blocks away. Ocean views from living room and both bedrooms. Master bedroom has two closet areas. Condo tiled throughout. Laundry is shared coin-op. Two assigned tandem parking spaces in garage. NO PETS per HOA.