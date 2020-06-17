Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5152 Walsh Way Available 02/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home plus office or use as 4th bedroom! - Welcome home to paradise! This home features beautiful tropical landscaping, custom exterior paint and weekly landscaping services are included to make this home to die for! There is ample off street parking with a two car Garage and a large U- shaped driveway made of pavers for you and your guests.



Enter your home you will discover hardwood flooring, white plantation shutters and recessed energy efficient LED lighting in every room. No need to worry about staining the carpet as wood is easier to take care of and maintain.



Just beyond the entryway is the extra large primary living space which is spacious and vast you could create two separate areas. The primary living space is so spacious and vast you could fit two separate living rooms.



Enjoy a beautiful open dining space with easy access to the custom eat-in kitchen with cabinetry that will take your breath away, energy efficient stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops are just a few perks to mention. A separate laundry room HP washer/dryer for your convenience is also included. Custom paint throughout and modern bathrooms with enclosed showers and separate bathtub.



Just off the living room or Master bedroom enter the fenced backyard with lush landscaping and two concrete patios to enjoy San Diego outdoor living. It offers space for your small pet to run around and would look very cute with a dog house. The garage is painted white with custom epoxy flooring and plenty of storage cabinetry.



THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT ACCOMMODATE CO-SIGNERS/GUARANTORS.



Pets allowed upon approval with additional deposit. Contact us now to schedule your personalized tour!



(RLNE2532845)