5152 Walsh Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5152 Walsh Way

5152 Walsh Way · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Walsh Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5152 Walsh Way Available 02/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home plus office or use as 4th bedroom! - Welcome home to paradise! This home features beautiful tropical landscaping, custom exterior paint and weekly landscaping services are included to make this home to die for! There is ample off street parking with a two car Garage and a large U- shaped driveway made of pavers for you and your guests.

Enter your home you will discover hardwood flooring, white plantation shutters and recessed energy efficient LED lighting in every room. No need to worry about staining the carpet as wood is easier to take care of and maintain.

Just beyond the entryway is the extra large primary living space which is spacious and vast you could create two separate areas. The primary living space is so spacious and vast you could fit two separate living rooms.

Enjoy a beautiful open dining space with easy access to the custom eat-in kitchen with cabinetry that will take your breath away, energy efficient stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops are just a few perks to mention. A separate laundry room HP washer/dryer for your convenience is also included. Custom paint throughout and modern bathrooms with enclosed showers and separate bathtub.

Just off the living room or Master bedroom enter the fenced backyard with lush landscaping and two concrete patios to enjoy San Diego outdoor living. It offers space for your small pet to run around and would look very cute with a dog house. The garage is painted white with custom epoxy flooring and plenty of storage cabinetry.

THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT ACCOMMODATE CO-SIGNERS/GUARANTORS.

Pets allowed upon approval with additional deposit. Contact us now to schedule your personalized tour!

(RLNE2532845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Walsh Way have any available units?
5152 Walsh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5152 Walsh Way have?
Some of 5152 Walsh Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Walsh Way currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Walsh Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Walsh Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5152 Walsh Way is pet friendly.
Does 5152 Walsh Way offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Walsh Way does offer parking.
Does 5152 Walsh Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5152 Walsh Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Walsh Way have a pool?
No, 5152 Walsh Way does not have a pool.
Does 5152 Walsh Way have accessible units?
No, 5152 Walsh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Walsh Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5152 Walsh Way has units with dishwashers.
