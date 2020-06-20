5133 Biltmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 Story Canyon Views - Extensive Upgrades - Live in the nicest house on the block! - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gSwxttuBFJm

Beautiful canyon home on one of North Clairemont's finest cul-de-sac streets. Great family neighborhood with sidewalks and lots of walking trails into the canyon below. This home has been beautifully remodeled with more than $150,000 in professionally done renovations and upgrades and also boasts a spacious open floor plan. Wood flooring through the downstairs, massive 2 level deck in the back yard with built in Jacuzzi overlooking the canyon views. Back yard entertainment system with built in outdoor speakers, built in BBQ, outside bar and entertainment area. The family room has built in Audio Visual cabinets with a fireplace. Completely custom kitchen cabinets with high end appliances. New vinyl dual pane windows. Upstairs enjoy upgraded carpeting throughout. Master bedroom closet contains beautiful custom built-ins. The kitchen and all of the bathrooms have granite counter tops and upgraded fixtures. Large 2 car garage. This is a must see!



(RLNE2908722)