All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5133 Biltmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5133 Biltmore Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

5133 Biltmore Street

5133 Biltmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5133 Biltmore Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Canyon Views - Extensive Upgrades - Live in the nicest house on the block! - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gSwxttuBFJm
Beautiful canyon home on one of North Clairemont's finest cul-de-sac streets. Great family neighborhood with sidewalks and lots of walking trails into the canyon below. This home has been beautifully remodeled with more than $150,000 in professionally done renovations and upgrades and also boasts a spacious open floor plan. Wood flooring through the downstairs, massive 2 level deck in the back yard with built in Jacuzzi overlooking the canyon views. Back yard entertainment system with built in outdoor speakers, built in BBQ, outside bar and entertainment area. The family room has built in Audio Visual cabinets with a fireplace. Completely custom kitchen cabinets with high end appliances. New vinyl dual pane windows. Upstairs enjoy upgraded carpeting throughout. Master bedroom closet contains beautiful custom built-ins. The kitchen and all of the bathrooms have granite counter tops and upgraded fixtures. Large 2 car garage. This is a must see!

(RLNE2908722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Biltmore Street have any available units?
5133 Biltmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 Biltmore Street have?
Some of 5133 Biltmore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Biltmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Biltmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Biltmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Biltmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Biltmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Biltmore Street offers parking.
Does 5133 Biltmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Biltmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Biltmore Street have a pool?
No, 5133 Biltmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Biltmore Street have accessible units?
No, 5133 Biltmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Biltmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Biltmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University