San Diego, CA
5057 35th Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:02 PM

5057 35th Street

5057 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5057 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Upgraded and beautiful classic 1920's Spanish style home! This home is over 2200 sq ft with 4 beds / 2 baths. The upstairs master suite includes his & hers closets, balcony, separate office/nursery and large master bath with a roman tub and stand-alone shower. The downstairs bathroom includes a white porcelain tub, separate shower and a built-in linen closet. The recently renovated kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. The in-home laundry room includes brand new LG washer & dryer. Each room has its own large closet. The largest room downstairs is currently used as family/TV room. Also included in the home is a formal living room with an original fireplace and classic exposed beams in the ceiling. New flooring throughout! Adjacent to the upgraded kitchen is a large dining room with a floor-length, arched window.
Both front and back yards are desert landscaped. The backyard is fully fenced in with an automatic, sliding bronzed gate providing alleyway access for the detached, two-car garage. Included in the garage is a 220V connection for electric vehicle power. Home includes five off-street parking spots with on-street parking as well. This home is ideally located in Adams North with ease of walkability to the Normal Heights business district, Adams avenue bars and resturants, local grocery, schools and historic monastery. Location provides easy access to bus stops, bike routes, 805 and I-15. Please contact to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 35th Street have any available units?
5057 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5057 35th Street have?
Some of 5057 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5057 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5057 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5057 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5057 35th Street offers parking.
Does 5057 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5057 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 35th Street have a pool?
No, 5057 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5057 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 5057 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5057 35th Street has units with dishwashers.

