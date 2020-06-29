5057 35th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Upgraded and beautiful classic 1920's Spanish style home! This home is over 2200 sq ft with 4 beds / 2 baths. The upstairs master suite includes his & hers closets, balcony, separate office/nursery and large master bath with a roman tub and stand-alone shower. The downstairs bathroom includes a white porcelain tub, separate shower and a built-in linen closet. The recently renovated kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. The in-home laundry room includes brand new LG washer & dryer. Each room has its own large closet. The largest room downstairs is currently used as family/TV room. Also included in the home is a formal living room with an original fireplace and classic exposed beams in the ceiling. New flooring throughout! Adjacent to the upgraded kitchen is a large dining room with a floor-length, arched window.

Both front and back yards are desert landscaped. The backyard is fully fenced in with an automatic, sliding bronzed gate providing alleyway access for the detached, two-car garage. Included in the garage is a 220V connection for electric vehicle power. Home includes five off-street parking spots with on-street parking as well. This home is ideally located in Adams North with ease of walkability to the Normal Heights business district, Adams avenue bars and resturants, local grocery, schools and historic monastery. Location provides easy access to bus stops, bike routes, 805 and I-15. Please contact to schedule a showing.