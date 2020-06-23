All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5044 Palm Point Court

5044 Palm Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

5044 Palm Point Court, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Bay Park Townhouse, 3 bed 3.5 bath! 2 car garage, upgraded, Solar! - This unit is a mile from Mission Bay and it's nicely upgraded. There is one bedroom on the bottom floor with a full bath. The second floor has a beautiful kitchen with den, living room, large outside deck, half bath, and laundry room (new washer dryer included). Upstairs there are two more bedrooms and two full baths. There are ceiling fans, big 2 car garage with storage, AC and beautifully upgraded throughout. The community has a pool spa and fitness center (your HOA is included)..
By the way, Solar so AC is almost free!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4645737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

