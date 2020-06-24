All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

4993 Marlborough Drive

4993 Marlborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4993 Marlborough Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4993 Marlborough Drive Available 04/01/19 Charming 3BD/2BA House in Kensington - Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1940's home with lots of charm and amenities. Located on a corner lot in the exclusive Kensington neighborhood. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Patio area just remodeled! New exterior and interior paint! Amenities include huge kitchen with lots of cabinetry space, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, hardwood floors throughout house, walk-in closets, washer, dryer, air conditioning, two car garage and more. Great floor plan that has a private entry/exit for the master bedroom suite. Huge patio and back yard areas for entertaining. One year lease with no utilities included. Pet negotiable. Non smokers only. Email or Call 619-591-8590 for information or to schedule a showing appointment.

Equal Housing Opportunity
San Diego City Homes Property Management, DRE License 01980439

(RLNE2475752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4993 Marlborough Drive have any available units?
4993 Marlborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4993 Marlborough Drive have?
Some of 4993 Marlborough Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4993 Marlborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4993 Marlborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4993 Marlborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4993 Marlborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4993 Marlborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4993 Marlborough Drive offers parking.
Does 4993 Marlborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4993 Marlborough Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4993 Marlborough Drive have a pool?
No, 4993 Marlborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4993 Marlborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 4993 Marlborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4993 Marlborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4993 Marlborough Drive has units with dishwashers.
