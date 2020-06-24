Amenities

4993 Marlborough Drive Available 04/01/19 Charming 3BD/2BA House in Kensington - Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1940's home with lots of charm and amenities. Located on a corner lot in the exclusive Kensington neighborhood. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Patio area just remodeled! New exterior and interior paint! Amenities include huge kitchen with lots of cabinetry space, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, hardwood floors throughout house, walk-in closets, washer, dryer, air conditioning, two car garage and more. Great floor plan that has a private entry/exit for the master bedroom suite. Huge patio and back yard areas for entertaining. One year lease with no utilities included. Pet negotiable. Non smokers only. Email or Call 619-591-8590 for information or to schedule a showing appointment.



San Diego City Homes Property Management, DRE License 01980439



(RLNE2475752)