All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4980 Beauchamp Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
San Diego, CA
4980 Beauchamp Court
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4980 Beauchamp Court
4980 Beauchamp Court
No Longer Available
Location
4980 Beauchamp Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Call for more information and showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4980 Beauchamp Court have any available units?
4980 Beauchamp Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4980 Beauchamp Court have?
Some of 4980 Beauchamp Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4980 Beauchamp Court currently offering any rent specials?
4980 Beauchamp Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4980 Beauchamp Court pet-friendly?
No, 4980 Beauchamp Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4980 Beauchamp Court offer parking?
Yes, 4980 Beauchamp Court offers parking.
Does 4980 Beauchamp Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4980 Beauchamp Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4980 Beauchamp Court have a pool?
Yes, 4980 Beauchamp Court has a pool.
Does 4980 Beauchamp Court have accessible units?
No, 4980 Beauchamp Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4980 Beauchamp Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4980 Beauchamp Court has units with dishwashers.
