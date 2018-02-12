4941 Mount Bigelow Drive

Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom house Completely Remodeled and Upgraded, located in Clairemont super close to shopping centers, Homedepot, 99 Ranch Market etc. desirable Mt. Street, quiet neighborhood, Ocean breezes all day bring natural coolness, Open concept kitchen and living area, big island with granite, laundry included, 3 covered carport spaces, big storage room located at the backyard, also storage room in front yard. There is a Granny flat (1 bed/ 1 bath) with different entry for rent too, please call or text for additional price. Walk to Mt. Everest Academy (K-12), 9/10 rating; Homles Elementary School is located less one mile, 10/10 rating.