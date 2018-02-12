All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 AM

4941 Mount Bigelow Drive

4941 Mount Bigelow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Mount Bigelow Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom house Completely Remodeled and Upgraded, located in Clairemont super close to shopping centers, Homedepot, 99 Ranch Market etc. desirable Mt. Street, quiet neighborhood, Ocean breezes all day bring natural coolness, Open concept kitchen and living area, big island with granite, laundry included, 3 covered carport spaces, big storage room located at the backyard, also storage room in front yard. There is a Granny flat (1 bed/ 1 bath) with different entry for rent too, please call or text for additional price. Walk to Mt. Everest Academy (K-12), 9/10 rating; Homles Elementary School is located less one mile, 10/10 rating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive have any available units?
4941 Mount Bigelow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive have?
Some of 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Mount Bigelow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive offers parking.
Does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive have a pool?
No, 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Mount Bigelow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

