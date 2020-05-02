All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

4939 Art Street

4939 Art Street · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Art Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4939 Art has been Remodeled with Premium Upgrades, and this 4 Bed / 3 Full Bath + Den is definitely one of the great homes SDPM offers in the College Area! This property received prime upgrades in every area of the home. New Bathrooms, Remote Controlled fans in every room, and Brand New Hardwood Flooring throughout the entire home! This compliments the newer Stainless Steel Appliances and never feel cramped in this home or in it's HUGE GARAGE SPACE! Schedule your appointment to view this home today!
4939 Art Street Bedroom Dimensions | 2019 - 2020 |

Bedroom 1
13 x 11 (first room facing the front lawn)
Bedroom 2
9 x 11 (middle of hallway)
Bedroom 3
13 x 12 (Master w/ Full Bath)
Bedroom 4
9 x 8.5 (Office or Den)
Bedroom 5
9 x 10 (Next to Bathroom in the first Hallway)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 Art Street have any available units?
4939 Art Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4939 Art Street have?
Some of 4939 Art Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 Art Street currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Art Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Art Street pet-friendly?
No, 4939 Art Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4939 Art Street offer parking?
Yes, 4939 Art Street offers parking.
Does 4939 Art Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 Art Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Art Street have a pool?
No, 4939 Art Street does not have a pool.
Does 4939 Art Street have accessible units?
No, 4939 Art Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Art Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4939 Art Street has units with dishwashers.

