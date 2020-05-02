Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4939 Art has been Remodeled with Premium Upgrades, and this 4 Bed / 3 Full Bath + Den is definitely one of the great homes SDPM offers in the College Area! This property received prime upgrades in every area of the home. New Bathrooms, Remote Controlled fans in every room, and Brand New Hardwood Flooring throughout the entire home! This compliments the newer Stainless Steel Appliances and never feel cramped in this home or in it's HUGE GARAGE SPACE! Schedule your appointment to view this home today!

4939 Art Street Bedroom Dimensions | 2019 - 2020 |



Bedroom 1

13 x 11 (first room facing the front lawn)

Bedroom 2

9 x 11 (middle of hallway)

Bedroom 3

13 x 12 (Master w/ Full Bath)

Bedroom 4

9 x 8.5 (Office or Den)

Bedroom 5

9 x 10 (Next to Bathroom in the first Hallway)