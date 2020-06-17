All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4932 Hidalgo Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4932 Hidalgo Ave.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

4932 Hidalgo Ave.

4932 Hidalgo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4932 Hidalgo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite single story 3 bed/ 2 bath in North Clairemont. Bright home with lots of natural light & open floor plan, boasting a large great room with cozy fireplace. This home has beautiful upgrades including dark wood floors (no carpet!) and ceiling fans throughout. Two car garage w/ plenty of storage & washer/ dryer. Gardener included for your large fenced in back yard with patio and grass to play or entertain. Close to freeways, shopping + hiking trails! No showings until May 16, video tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. have any available units?
4932 Hidalgo Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. have?
Some of 4932 Hidalgo Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Hidalgo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Hidalgo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Hidalgo Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Hidalgo Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Hidalgo Ave. offers parking.
Does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4932 Hidalgo Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. have a pool?
No, 4932 Hidalgo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4932 Hidalgo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Hidalgo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Hidalgo Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University