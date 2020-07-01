4910 Gary Street, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large single-story College Area home with detached garage available immediately. - Brand new flooring just installed throughout the entire home. Recently updated kitchen features granite counters as well as spacious dining area. The huge master bedroom features an en suite bathroom. An oversized living and family room leads to a covered patio as well as the detached 2-car garage. Parking for four cars easily available with two in the garage and at least two upon the elongated driveway.
Tenant(s) to be financially responsible for all utilities of this detached single-family home. The application fee is $45 per person. Contact Marty Orgel (California DRE #01396714) with any questions. Showing can we self-scheduled by visiting the Available Rentals tab at www.orgelrealty.com.
(RLNE4532215)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4910 Gary Street have any available units?
4910 Gary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 Gary Street have?
Some of 4910 Gary Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 Gary Street currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Gary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Gary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 Gary Street is pet friendly.
Does 4910 Gary Street offer parking?
Yes, 4910 Gary Street offers parking.
Does 4910 Gary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 Gary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Gary Street have a pool?
No, 4910 Gary Street does not have a pool.
Does 4910 Gary Street have accessible units?
No, 4910 Gary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Gary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 Gary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)