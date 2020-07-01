4910 Gary Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large single-story College Area home with detached garage available immediately. - Brand new flooring just installed throughout the entire home. Recently updated kitchen features granite counters as well as spacious dining area. The huge master bedroom features an en suite bathroom. An oversized living and family room leads to a covered patio as well as the detached 2-car garage. Parking for four cars easily available with two in the garage and at least two upon the elongated driveway.



Tenant(s) to be financially responsible for all utilities of this detached single-family home. The application fee is $45 per person. Contact Marty Orgel (California DRE #01396714) with any questions. Showing can we self-scheduled by visiting the Available Rentals tab at www.orgelrealty.com.



(RLNE4532215)