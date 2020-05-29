4844 Felton Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e1c27a01c ---- This beautiful, fully furnished home has been completely refurbished from head to toe! Fully furnished with everything you could need! (see addendum for details). The property is centered in a neighborhood of coffee shops, some of San Diego's well-known eateries and has easy access to the freeways. Short term (30 day minimum) or through 11/30/19 available (12 month or long term rental is not available at this property). WIFI included!! Enter into the beautiful living & dining room, which have amazing wood accents and fresh hard wood looking floors throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas.Two smaller bedrooms are in the front of the house, with a master bedroom suite with ensuite bathroom in the back of the house with direct access to the beautiful back deck & yard. Two bedrooms have carpet, the master has the wood looking surface. FULLY FURNISHED. There is also a beautiful, huge bonus room built upstairs. Enjoy the sunny rooftop views in the media room! The backyard has been recently upgraded and boasts brand new artificial turf, and a two car detached garage. This home is truly a gem, with a great layout and the upstairs bonus room really seals the deal! Utilities: Wifi included, no other Gardener included Pet Policy: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis after passing background check & with additional $30/month rent per pet Lease Term: Lease to expire 11/30/2019, other short-term rental options available. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month’s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503 Bonus Room Detached Two Car Garage Driveway Large Fenced Backyard