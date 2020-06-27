Amenities

4831 Conrad Ave - Newly Renovated 3Bd/2Ba Cottage Style Single Family Home - 4831 Conrad Ave

San Diego, CA 92117

Clairmont Mesa

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$3,195 per Month, $2,700 Deposit



Don't miss out on this newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathroom home in Clairmont Mesa.



It has a beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Tons of cabinet space. The kitchen is a galley type kitchen with tile flooring.



The Home is very open and spacious. The home features New Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway, both bathrooms, and back Family Room. The home also features newer carpet in the bedrooms, New Faux Wood Blinds throughout the home. The front Living room window is a large Picture style window that give the home's interior great lighting.



There is an additional Bonus room just off the dining room that can be used as an office/library/study/tv room. There are french doors that lead to the backyard where there is a beautifully landscaped yard, with a portion of the patio covered. There are two full bathrooms, the front bathroom has a tub/shower and the back bathroom has a standing shower. There are Three Bedrooms that are all very nice size and they all have Mirror closet doors. There is plenty of closet space in the hallway.



There is a detached very large double garage, extra wide and very tall and deep for those that have lots of weekend toys! The yard is fully fenced and that backyard has some newly planted Sod in some of the areas. There is also an outside Laundry Room with access from the backyard, hook ups supplied.



Nearby schools include Hawthorne Elementary School, Kroc Middle School, and Sequoia Elementary School. Nearby restaurants include Pride of Italy, Tony's Giant Pizzeria & Grill and King's Bistro. 4831 Conrad Ave is near North Clairemont Community Park, Mount Etna Park and Olive Grove Community Park.



Don't Miss out on this Beauty!

Lease: 1 YEAR

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed On Approval W/ additional deposit

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Available: Available 11/1/2019

Contact Information: Text/Call Jess 619-822-9032,

- Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325



