Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4831 Conrad Ave
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

4831 Conrad Ave

4831 Conrad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4831 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4831 Conrad Ave - Newly Renovated 3Bd/2Ba Cottage Style Single Family Home - 4831 Conrad Ave
San Diego, CA 92117
Clairmont Mesa
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$3,195 per Month, $2,700 Deposit

Don't miss out on this newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathroom home in Clairmont Mesa.

It has a beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Tons of cabinet space. The kitchen is a galley type kitchen with tile flooring.

The Home is very open and spacious. The home features New Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway, both bathrooms, and back Family Room. The home also features newer carpet in the bedrooms, New Faux Wood Blinds throughout the home. The front Living room window is a large Picture style window that give the home's interior great lighting.

There is an additional Bonus room just off the dining room that can be used as an office/library/study/tv room. There are french doors that lead to the backyard where there is a beautifully landscaped yard, with a portion of the patio covered. There are two full bathrooms, the front bathroom has a tub/shower and the back bathroom has a standing shower. There are Three Bedrooms that are all very nice size and they all have Mirror closet doors. There is plenty of closet space in the hallway.

There is a detached very large double garage, extra wide and very tall and deep for those that have lots of weekend toys! The yard is fully fenced and that backyard has some newly planted Sod in some of the areas. There is also an outside Laundry Room with access from the backyard, hook ups supplied.

Nearby schools include Hawthorne Elementary School, Kroc Middle School, and Sequoia Elementary School. Nearby restaurants include Pride of Italy, Tony's Giant Pizzeria & Grill and King's Bistro. 4831 Conrad Ave is near North Clairemont Community Park, Mount Etna Park and Olive Grove Community Park.

Don't Miss out on this Beauty!
Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed On Approval W/ additional deposit
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Available: Available 11/1/2019
Contact Information: Text/Call Jess 619-822-9032,
- Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325

Appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator

Interior Amenities
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Tile Floors
Mirrored Closet Doors

Exterior Amenities
Onsite Washer/Dryer Hookups
Fenced Yard
Garage Included

VIEW ALL LISTINGS OR APPLY ONLINE TODAY!!!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE3827143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

