4829 Bella Pacific Row #116

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in Quiet Complex - This recently updated two bedroom, two bathroom condo is centrally located with very easy access to the five freeway. The property has hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, newer appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, fireplace, and patio. The condo includes two parking spaces and access to two swimming pools, a spa, recreation room, and a large park area for picnics, pets, and play time. This hidden gem is a must see, call or email today to make an appointment.



The complex is located in east Pacific Beach just off the 5 freeway and only minutes to the beach, boardwalk, Mission Bay, shopping, and restaurants.



Terms:

1 year minimum lease

Move in Costs: 1st month rent + Security Deposit

1 Small Pet upon approval w/extra deposit

Utilities : Water & Trash Included



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



(RLNE2278734)