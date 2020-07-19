All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4829 Bella Pacific Row #116

4829 Bella Pacific Row · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Bella Pacific Row, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in Quiet Complex - This recently updated two bedroom, two bathroom condo is centrally located with very easy access to the five freeway. The property has hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, newer appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, fireplace, and patio. The condo includes two parking spaces and access to two swimming pools, a spa, recreation room, and a large park area for picnics, pets, and play time. This hidden gem is a must see, call or email today to make an appointment.

The complex is located in east Pacific Beach just off the 5 freeway and only minutes to the beach, boardwalk, Mission Bay, shopping, and restaurants.

Terms:
1 year minimum lease
Move in Costs: 1st month rent + Security Deposit
1 Small Pet upon approval w/extra deposit
Utilities : Water & Trash Included

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

(RLNE2278734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 have any available units?
4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 have?
Some of 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 is pet friendly.
Does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 offers parking.
Does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 has a pool.
Does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 have accessible units?
No, 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Bella Pacific Row #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
