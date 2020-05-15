Amenities
4821 Del Monte Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Beach House - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an extra room that can be used as a den, office, or 4th bedroom. The beautifully remodeled house has a massive, newer constructed addition. There's newer kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and air conditioning, a rare find in the beach community. It has three off street parking places including a one car garage with enough room for beach toys as well as a car. Located on the desirable south side of Newport, the property is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Small pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867
(RLNE3208348)