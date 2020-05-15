All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4821 Del Monte Ave

4821 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4821 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4821 Del Monte Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Beach House - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an extra room that can be used as a den, office, or 4th bedroom. The beautifully remodeled house has a massive, newer constructed addition. There's newer kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and air conditioning, a rare find in the beach community. It has three off street parking places including a one car garage with enough room for beach toys as well as a car. Located on the desirable south side of Newport, the property is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Small pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867

(RLNE3208348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Del Monte Ave have any available units?
4821 Del Monte Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Del Monte Ave have?
Some of 4821 Del Monte Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Del Monte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Del Monte Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Del Monte Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Del Monte Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Del Monte Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Del Monte Ave offers parking.
Does 4821 Del Monte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Del Monte Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Del Monte Ave have a pool?
No, 4821 Del Monte Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Del Monte Ave have accessible units?
No, 4821 Del Monte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Del Monte Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Del Monte Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

