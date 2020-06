Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Single Family Home in University City. The residence is located in a very safe and quite neighborhood across the street from the park.



It is just minutes from beaches, parks, major freeways, shopping centers and schools. If you have children the schools are within close proximity; Currie Elementary School (.6 mile), Standley Middle School (1 mile) and the local UC High School (.5 miles).



All major appliances are provided.