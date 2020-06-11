All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4820 68th St. Unit #5

4820 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4820 68th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large upgraded 3 bedroom near SDSU/ College Area - Quiet and modern small complex set just off the main street. This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is located on the 2nd floor corner condo boasting tons of natural light and privacy. Upgraded wood look tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space this home is ready for move in on May 23rd, 2020. Bedrooms are large and master bedroom features large closet and en-suite bathroom with glass door shower and modern tile. Balcony off the living room. Window AC unit provided and wall heaters in every room. 2 side by side parking spaces located in private parking lot. Laundry machines located onsite. Grass areas including picnic table and well maintained complex in the common area grounds.

(RLNE5772271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 have any available units?
4820 68th St. Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 have?
Some of 4820 68th St. Unit #5's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 68th St. Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4820 68th St. Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 68th St. Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 4820 68th St. Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4820 68th St. Unit #5 does offer parking.
Does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 68th St. Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 4820 68th St. Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 4820 68th St. Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 68th St. Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 68th St. Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
