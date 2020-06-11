4820 68th St. Unit #5

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large upgraded 3 bedroom near SDSU/ College Area - Quiet and modern small complex set just off the main street. This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is located on the 2nd floor corner condo boasting tons of natural light and privacy. Upgraded wood look tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space this home is ready for move in on May 23rd, 2020. Bedrooms are large and master bedroom features large closet and en-suite bathroom with glass door shower and modern tile. Balcony off the living room. Window AC unit provided and wall heaters in every room. 2 side by side parking spaces located in private parking lot. Laundry machines located onsite. Grass areas including picnic table and well maintained complex in the common area grounds.



(RLNE5772271)