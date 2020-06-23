All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

4768 Bermuda Avenue

4768 Bermuda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4768 Bermuda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
This perfectly located cottage boasts a huge, beautiful, new deck that is surrounded by tropical plants. The House features one master bedroom with a queen size bed, a second-bedroom with a twin- over full size bunk bed, 1 bathroom, a living room with a queen size sleeper sofa, a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer. A newly installed french door opens from the living room open minded on to the patio deck and from there, as well as from the kitchen area you will have access to the barbeque set.
This cottage is very close to a local beach and is fantastic for outdoor living as it offers amenities such as an outdoor shower for your convenience, as well as a jacuzzi spa. Further available amenities are: 2 bikes (beach cruisers), 1 surf board, and a swing play set area for children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4768 Bermuda Avenue have any available units?
4768 Bermuda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4768 Bermuda Avenue have?
Some of 4768 Bermuda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4768 Bermuda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4768 Bermuda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4768 Bermuda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4768 Bermuda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4768 Bermuda Avenue offer parking?
No, 4768 Bermuda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4768 Bermuda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4768 Bermuda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4768 Bermuda Avenue have a pool?
No, 4768 Bermuda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4768 Bermuda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4768 Bermuda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4768 Bermuda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4768 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
