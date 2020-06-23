4768 Bermuda Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

This perfectly located cottage boasts a huge, beautiful, new deck that is surrounded by tropical plants. The House features one master bedroom with a queen size bed, a second-bedroom with a twin- over full size bunk bed, 1 bathroom, a living room with a queen size sleeper sofa, a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer. A newly installed french door opens from the living room open minded on to the patio deck and from there, as well as from the kitchen area you will have access to the barbeque set.

This cottage is very close to a local beach and is fantastic for outdoor living as it offers amenities such as an outdoor shower for your convenience, as well as a jacuzzi spa. Further available amenities are: 2 bikes (beach cruisers), 1 surf board, and a swing play set area for children.