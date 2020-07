Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3Br/2Ba Single Level Home with Double Garage - Located on a quiet Cul-de-Sac street. The home has new paint. Kitchen and dining area are have tiled floors. Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Double Car Garage, Patio & Large Storage Shed. The Washer and Dryer in the garage are As-Is. $35 Application Fee per Adult. Sorry, No Pets/No Smokers.



(RLNE4563787)