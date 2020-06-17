Rent Calculator
4738 Mount Harris Drive
4738 Mount Harris Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4738 Mount Harris Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have any available units?
4738 Mount Harris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have?
Some of 4738 Mount Harris Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4738 Mount Harris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4738 Mount Harris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 Mount Harris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive offer parking?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 Mount Harris Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have a pool?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have accessible units?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 Mount Harris Drive has units with dishwashers.
