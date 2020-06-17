All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4738 Mount Harris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4738 Mount Harris Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

4738 Mount Harris Drive

4738 Mount Harris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4738 Mount Harris Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have any available units?
4738 Mount Harris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have?
Some of 4738 Mount Harris Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 Mount Harris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4738 Mount Harris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 Mount Harris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive offer parking?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 Mount Harris Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have a pool?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have accessible units?
No, 4738 Mount Harris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 Mount Harris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 Mount Harris Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University