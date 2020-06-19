4724 Winona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful home for rent in Talmadge. 3 bedrooms 4 baths. 2 car garage and an outside entertainment room attached to the garage. Layout is similar to two master bedrooms. Large backyard with fruit trees and roses. Trash, Sewage and Gardener paid. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Rarely on the market for rent in this sought after neighborhood.

