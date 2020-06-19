4724 Winona Avenue

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful home in Talmadge - Property Id: 275477
Beautiful home for rent in Talmadge. 3 bedrooms 4 baths. 2 car garage and an outside entertainment room attached to the garage. Layout is similar to two master bedrooms. Large backyard with fruit trees and roses. Trash, Sewage and Gardener paid. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Rarely on the market for rent in this sought after neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275477
Property Id 275477
(RLNE5763440)