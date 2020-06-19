All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4724 Winona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4724 Winona Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4724 Winona Avenue

4724 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4724 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful home in Talmadge - Property Id: 275477

Beautiful home for rent in Talmadge. 3 bedrooms 4 baths. 2 car garage and an outside entertainment room attached to the garage. Layout is similar to two master bedrooms. Large backyard with fruit trees and roses. Trash, Sewage and Gardener paid. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Rarely on the market for rent in this sought after neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275477
Property Id 275477

(RLNE5763440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Winona Avenue have any available units?
4724 Winona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Winona Avenue have?
Some of 4724 Winona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Winona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Winona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Winona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4724 Winona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4724 Winona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4724 Winona Avenue offers parking.
Does 4724 Winona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4724 Winona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Winona Avenue have a pool?
No, 4724 Winona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Winona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4724 Winona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Winona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 Winona Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University