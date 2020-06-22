4716 Biona Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Lovely 2 bedroom in Kensington Park just off Adams - Property Id: 136001
Lovely home in the heart of Kensington. Walking distance to market, restaurants, wine shop, single screen movie theater, pet shop, pilates and more! New carpet, single-car garage, washer/dryer hook-up, fenced yard and vaulted ceilings. Pet friendly and great for gathering friends and family! Owner pays for water and gardner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136001
Property Id 136001
(RLNE5002441)