Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4716 Biona Dr
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

4716 Biona Dr

4716 Biona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Biona Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Lovely 2 bedroom in Kensington Park just off Adams - Property Id: 136001

Lovely home in the heart of Kensington. Walking distance to market, restaurants, wine shop, single screen movie theater, pet shop, pilates and more! New carpet, single-car garage, washer/dryer hook-up, fenced yard and vaulted ceilings. Pet friendly and great for gathering friends and family! Owner pays for water and gardner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136001
Property Id 136001

(RLNE5002441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Biona Dr have any available units?
4716 Biona Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Biona Dr have?
Some of 4716 Biona Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Biona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Biona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Biona Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Biona Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Biona Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Biona Dr offers parking.
Does 4716 Biona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Biona Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Biona Dr have a pool?
No, 4716 Biona Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Biona Dr have accessible units?
No, 4716 Biona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Biona Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Biona Dr has units with dishwashers.
