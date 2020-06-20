Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4710 Adelphi Pl. Available 10/11/19 Stunning 3bd/ 2ba in El Cerrito Neighborhood! A/C!! - Amazing Location in Highly Desired Neighborhood

Brand New Central AC/ Heating!



Newly refinished Hardwood Floors

New Windows Throughout

Very Large Lot



Spacious Living Room with Fire Place

Separate Breakfast Room

Large Kitchen



Newer Paint Throughout

Stunning Finishing

Big Backyard Great for Entertaining



2 Car Garage

Washer/ Dryer Hookups



Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify



Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) / DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This property is privately managed by the Owner and professionally marketed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3802220)