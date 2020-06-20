All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4710 Adelphi Pl.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

4710 Adelphi Pl.

4710 Adelphi Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4710 Adelphi Pl, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4710 Adelphi Pl. Available 10/11/19 Stunning 3bd/ 2ba in El Cerrito Neighborhood! A/C!! - Amazing Location in Highly Desired Neighborhood
Brand New Central AC/ Heating!

Newly refinished Hardwood Floors
New Windows Throughout
Very Large Lot

Spacious Living Room with Fire Place
Separate Breakfast Room
Large Kitchen

Newer Paint Throughout
Stunning Finishing
Big Backyard Great for Entertaining

2 Car Garage
Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) / DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This property is privately managed by the Owner and professionally marketed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3802220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Adelphi Pl. have any available units?
4710 Adelphi Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Adelphi Pl. have?
Some of 4710 Adelphi Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Adelphi Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Adelphi Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Adelphi Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 4710 Adelphi Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4710 Adelphi Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Adelphi Pl. offers parking.
Does 4710 Adelphi Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Adelphi Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Adelphi Pl. have a pool?
No, 4710 Adelphi Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Adelphi Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4710 Adelphi Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Adelphi Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 Adelphi Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
