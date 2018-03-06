All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4695 Serenata.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4695 Serenata
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4695 Serenata

4695 Serenata Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4695 Serenata Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful single family home in highly desirable area of Carmel Valley. Enjoy the private pool in the back yard. Owner pays for trash & gardener, tenant responsible for all other. High ceilings makes this home light & bright. Large back yard is fully fenced in with seating benches perfect for get togethers. Located in a cul-de -Sac location with easy freeway access, and close proximity to shopping and beaches. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, and built in microwave all already there for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4695 Serenata have any available units?
4695 Serenata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4695 Serenata have?
Some of 4695 Serenata's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4695 Serenata currently offering any rent specials?
4695 Serenata isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4695 Serenata pet-friendly?
No, 4695 Serenata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4695 Serenata offer parking?
Yes, 4695 Serenata does offer parking.
Does 4695 Serenata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4695 Serenata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4695 Serenata have a pool?
Yes, 4695 Serenata has a pool.
Does 4695 Serenata have accessible units?
No, 4695 Serenata does not have accessible units.
Does 4695 Serenata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4695 Serenata has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University