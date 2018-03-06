4695 Serenata

Amenities

Beautiful single family home in highly desirable area of Carmel Valley. Enjoy the private pool in the back yard. Owner pays for trash & gardener, tenant responsible for all other. High ceilings makes this home light & bright. Large back yard is fully fenced in with seating benches perfect for get togethers. Located in a cul-de -Sac location with easy freeway access, and close proximity to shopping and beaches. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, and built in microwave all already there for your convenience.