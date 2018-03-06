4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Back on market, no fault of home! **$1000 off 1st month for lease signed by 3/1** Contact is Michelle (858) 204-1704 for questions and showing. Beautiful, private home in Carmel Valley on a Cul De Sac! Award winning school district. Light & bright home with plenty of yard space and room to entertain. Great location with convenient access to beaches, shopping & easy freeway access. Open kitchen connects to living room w/ separate formal area for living and dining. Large master suite. HUGE walk in closet.