San Diego, CA
4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol

4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol
Location

4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Back on market, no fault of home! **$1000 off 1st month for lease signed by 3/1** Contact is Michelle (858) 204-1704 for questions and showing. Beautiful, private home in Carmel Valley on a Cul De Sac! Award winning school district. Light & bright home with plenty of yard space and room to entertain. Great location with convenient access to beaches, shopping & easy freeway access. Open kitchen connects to living room w/ separate formal area for living and dining. Large master suite. HUGE walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol have any available units?
4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol have?
Some of 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol offers parking.
Does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol have a pool?
No, 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 Vereda Luz Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
