4616 Wellston Pt

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

THIS is The Dream. You'll love living in this CA coastal contemporary home with panoramic sunset and ocean views. A cul de sac location just off the "Street of Dreams" in Carmel Valley with 10K+ sf lot. Private resort like back yard with salt water pool/spa, fire pit, lanai with build in grill/island for dining al fresco under the stars...plus ample grass area. Prize winning school districts. A 10 minute drive to the world renowned beaches of Del Mar. It doesn't get much better than this.