San Diego, CA
4616 Wellston Pt
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

4616 Wellston Pt

4616 Wellston Point · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Wellston Point, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
THIS is The Dream. You'll love living in this CA coastal contemporary home with panoramic sunset and ocean views. A cul de sac location just off the "Street of Dreams" in Carmel Valley with 10K+ sf lot. Private resort like back yard with salt water pool/spa, fire pit, lanai with build in grill/island for dining al fresco under the stars...plus ample grass area. Prize winning school districts. A 10 minute drive to the world renowned beaches of Del Mar. It doesn't get much better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Wellston Pt have any available units?
4616 Wellston Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Wellston Pt have?
Some of 4616 Wellston Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Wellston Pt currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Wellston Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Wellston Pt pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Wellston Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4616 Wellston Pt offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Wellston Pt offers parking.
Does 4616 Wellston Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Wellston Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Wellston Pt have a pool?
Yes, 4616 Wellston Pt has a pool.
Does 4616 Wellston Pt have accessible units?
No, 4616 Wellston Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Wellston Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Wellston Pt has units with dishwashers.

