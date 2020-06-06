4615 Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92116

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Come and see this beautiful Kensington classic! Located in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods, this Spanish style remodel with original gumwood windows and custom matching shutters for privacy. It also features original hardwood floors and tile throughout, as well as remodeled baths & kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The charming wood burning fireplace has been rebuilt with Spanish tiles. The electrical work was redone in 2013 and the living room is pre-wired for surround sound. The home has three bright and spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, each with soaking tub/shower. Enjoy gorgeous landscaping in the patio area and very private back yard & the gardener is included in rent! Parking for 4 vehicles in 2-car detached garage and driveway, plus additional street parking. In addition to the central air conditioning, all the bedrooms and the living room also have ceiling fans. The home is situated on a quiet street and private lot - all within walking distance to Kensington's downtown shops and restaurants and an easy cab ride or drive to Qualcomm stadium (5 min), downtown (10 min), any of the great beaches (10-20 min), and to San Diego International Airport (15 min). In addition, it is 10 miles or less to NBSD, MCAS Miramar, or Point Loma Navy base. Up to 2 pets (under 40 lbs each) permitted upon prior approval. Enjoy everything urban living has to offer while coming home to a small-town feel in the quiet, sought-after neighborhood of Kensington!