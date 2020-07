Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For Lease: Exceptional Talmadge home without compromise. Original hardwood floors throughout the home. Modern kitchen with upgraded appliances, elegant white cabinetry, and beautiful farmhouse sink. Remodeled bathrooms with high-end fixtures, Japanese bidet, and original charm. Main home features two bedrooms and one bath, with an additional detached guest casita and full bath. A spacious living room and dining area complete the main home. See supplement for more home features.