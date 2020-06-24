Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4585 Florida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4585 Florida St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4585 Florida St
4585 Florida Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4585 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very private backyard in great central area. 2 car garage with extra room/office space. Utlitlies are included in rent
(RLNE4693948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4585 Florida St have any available units?
4585 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4585 Florida St have?
Some of 4585 Florida St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4585 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
4585 Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4585 Florida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4585 Florida St is pet friendly.
Does 4585 Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 4585 Florida St offers parking.
Does 4585 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4585 Florida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4585 Florida St have a pool?
No, 4585 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 4585 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 4585 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 4585 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4585 Florida St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University