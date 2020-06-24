All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4585 Florida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4585 Florida St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

4585 Florida St

4585 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4585 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very private backyard in great central area. 2 car garage with extra room/office space. Utlitlies are included in rent

(RLNE4693948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4585 Florida St have any available units?
4585 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4585 Florida St have?
Some of 4585 Florida St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4585 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
4585 Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4585 Florida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4585 Florida St is pet friendly.
Does 4585 Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 4585 Florida St offers parking.
Does 4585 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4585 Florida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4585 Florida St have a pool?
No, 4585 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 4585 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 4585 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 4585 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4585 Florida St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University