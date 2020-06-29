All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 6 2020

4575 Haines Street

4575 Haines Street · No Longer Available
Location

4575 Haines Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded two bedroom in the perfect location of Pacific Beach! ALSO INCLUDED IS A VERY LARGE STORAGE GARAGE, ONE CAR GARGE PARKING SPACE & ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPACE!

This upstairs corner unit has been beautifully remodeled including:

Brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and sparkling Quartz counters, new vinyl flooring throughout, renovated bathroom, spacious mirrored closets, two parking spaces assigned, upstairs, walk out your door to all of the best food/entertainment PB has to offer!
Four unit complex in the perfect location of PB!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 Haines Street have any available units?
4575 Haines Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4575 Haines Street have?
Some of 4575 Haines Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4575 Haines Street currently offering any rent specials?
4575 Haines Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 Haines Street pet-friendly?
No, 4575 Haines Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4575 Haines Street offer parking?
Yes, 4575 Haines Street offers parking.
Does 4575 Haines Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4575 Haines Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 Haines Street have a pool?
No, 4575 Haines Street does not have a pool.
Does 4575 Haines Street have accessible units?
No, 4575 Haines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 Haines Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4575 Haines Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

