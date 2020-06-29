4575 Haines Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded two bedroom in the perfect location of Pacific Beach! ALSO INCLUDED IS A VERY LARGE STORAGE GARAGE, ONE CAR GARGE PARKING SPACE & ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPACE!



This upstairs corner unit has been beautifully remodeled including:



Brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and sparkling Quartz counters, new vinyl flooring throughout, renovated bathroom, spacious mirrored closets, two parking spaces assigned, upstairs, walk out your door to all of the best food/entertainment PB has to offer!

Four unit complex in the perfect location of PB!