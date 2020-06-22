All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2019 at 7:19 PM

4545 Arizona Street

4545 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in University Heights. Large open floorplan with laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has a range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is large balcony off the living room area and the unit is assigned a 2 car tandem garage. On site laundry facilities and walkable location make this the perfect home.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Arizona Street have any available units?
4545 Arizona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Arizona Street have?
Some of 4545 Arizona Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Arizona Street currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Arizona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Arizona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Arizona Street is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Arizona Street offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Arizona Street offers parking.
Does 4545 Arizona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Arizona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Arizona Street have a pool?
No, 4545 Arizona Street does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Arizona Street have accessible units?
No, 4545 Arizona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Arizona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 Arizona Street has units with dishwashers.
