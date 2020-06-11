All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

4537 Mt. Henry Place

4537 Mount Henry Place · No Longer Available
Location

4537 Mount Henry Place, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 bedr 3 bath with bonus office room on quiet cul de sac in Clairemont - This large 4 bedroom 3 bath house is located in a great neighborhood of Clairemont. House is 3100 sq ft of space. On a private cul de sac and sits on a 1/3 of an acre. Huge back yard with fruit trees. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout living and dining rooms. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or kids room. Also in the back of the house there is a huge, arts and crafts room with alot of cabinet space. New carpet in the bedrooms and freshly painted throughout. Home also has solar panels which the owner will keep in her name and tenant will need to reimburse her for usage. Garage with long driveway. Pets negotiable with owners approval.

(RLNE4252676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Mt. Henry Place have any available units?
4537 Mt. Henry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 Mt. Henry Place have?
Some of 4537 Mt. Henry Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Mt. Henry Place currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Mt. Henry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Mt. Henry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 Mt. Henry Place is pet friendly.
Does 4537 Mt. Henry Place offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Mt. Henry Place offers parking.
Does 4537 Mt. Henry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 Mt. Henry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Mt. Henry Place have a pool?
No, 4537 Mt. Henry Place does not have a pool.
Does 4537 Mt. Henry Place have accessible units?
No, 4537 Mt. Henry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Mt. Henry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 Mt. Henry Place does not have units with dishwashers.

