4537 Mt. Henry Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 4 bedr 3 bath with bonus office room on quiet cul de sac in Clairemont - This large 4 bedroom 3 bath house is located in a great neighborhood of Clairemont. House is 3100 sq ft of space. On a private cul de sac and sits on a 1/3 of an acre. Huge back yard with fruit trees. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout living and dining rooms. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or kids room. Also in the back of the house there is a huge, arts and crafts room with alot of cabinet space. New carpet in the bedrooms and freshly painted throughout. Home also has solar panels which the owner will keep in her name and tenant will need to reimburse her for usage. Garage with long driveway. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



(RLNE4252676)