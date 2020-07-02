All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4528 Gila Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4528 Gila Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

4528 Gila Avenue

4528 Gila Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4528 Gila Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED! BEAUTIFUL CLAIREMONT HOME - Beautiful inside and out! Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a quiet Clairemont street. Kitchen has granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, five burner gas stove, extra large pantry. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. A/C!
Bathrooms have been upgraded with newer sinks, vanities and lighting. Crown molding, fireplace, new paint throughout, ceiling fans, central heat. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Shared yard with back unit, gardener included in rent. Shared garage, one parking space inside and one in the driveway.

Water included in rent.

One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5269691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Gila Avenue have any available units?
4528 Gila Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Gila Avenue have?
Some of 4528 Gila Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Gila Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Gila Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Gila Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Gila Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4528 Gila Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Gila Avenue offers parking.
Does 4528 Gila Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 Gila Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Gila Avenue have a pool?
No, 4528 Gila Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Gila Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4528 Gila Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Gila Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Gila Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University