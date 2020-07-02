4528 Gila Avenue

Amenities
REDUCED! BEAUTIFUL CLAIREMONT HOME - Beautiful inside and out! Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a quiet Clairemont street. Kitchen has granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, five burner gas stove, extra large pantry. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. A/C!
Bathrooms have been upgraded with newer sinks, vanities and lighting. Crown molding, fireplace, new paint throughout, ceiling fans, central heat. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Shared yard with back unit, gardener included in rent. Shared garage, one parking space inside and one in the driveway.
Water included in rent.
One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.
Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.
LEASING@CSPMINC.NET
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
(RLNE5269691)