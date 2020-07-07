4525 Oregon Street

Amenities
Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Heights and just blocks away to North Park. The unit has laminate flooring throughout and no carpet. The living room features a fireplace and large slider out to your private side yard area. The condo feels more like a home with an attached 2 car tandem garage accessible from the hall. The home is complete with appliances that include a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All of this at a very affordable price.
Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent per pet. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our leasing line at 619-832-0173.
Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
