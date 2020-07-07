All apartments in San Diego
4525 Oregon Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:37 PM

4525 Oregon Street

4525 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Heights and just blocks away to North Park. The unit has laminate flooring throughout and no carpet. The living room features a fireplace and large slider out to your private side yard area. The condo feels more like a home with an attached 2 car tandem garage accessible from the hall. The home is complete with appliances that include a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All of this at a very affordable price.

Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent per pet. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our leasing line at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Oregon Street have any available units?
4525 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Oregon Street have?
Some of 4525 Oregon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Oregon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 4525 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Oregon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 4525 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 4525 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.

