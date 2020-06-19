Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard

Charming one-bedroom cottage on 30th Street, located in the heart of North Park



Within walking distance of coffee shops, restaurants, and groceries with easy access to the 805, 15, 163, and 8 freeways.



Residents will enjoy a private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard, and new washer/dryers in the laundry area. Once inside, you are met with beautiful original hardwood floors and modern amenities while still maintaining the charm. The cozy yet functional kitchen comes equipped with brand new white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. The living and sleeping areas are equipped with ceiling fans and new energy-efficient windows have been installed throughout.



Community Features:

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4522-30Th-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92116



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



