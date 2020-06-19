All apartments in San Diego
4522 30th St Apt 1/2

4522 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4522 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
Charming one-bedroom cottage on 30th Street, located in the heart of North Park

Within walking distance of coffee shops, restaurants, and groceries with easy access to the 805, 15, 163, and 8 freeways.

Residents will enjoy a private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard, and new washer/dryers in the laundry area. Once inside, you are met with beautiful original hardwood floors and modern amenities while still maintaining the charm. The cozy yet functional kitchen comes equipped with brand new white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. The living and sleeping areas are equipped with ceiling fans and new energy-efficient windows have been installed throughout.

Community Features:
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4522-30Th-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92116

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4126302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have any available units?
4522 30th St Apt 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have?
Some of 4522 30th St Apt 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4522 30th St Apt 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 offer parking?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
