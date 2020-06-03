Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom/ One Bathroom Cottage on 30th Street in the heart of North Park in San Diego



Residents will enjoy a private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard and new washer/dryers in the laundry area. Once inside, you are met with beautiful original hardwood floors and modern amenities while still maintaining the charm. The living and sleeping areas are equipped with ceiling fans and new energy efficient windows have been installed throughout.



4522 30th St is close to The Friendly, Garfield Elementary School, Senor Mangos, Art on 30th, Fall Brewing Company, Tajima Ramen North Park, Cantina Mayahuel, Pariah Brewing Company, Rudford's Restaurant, Chris' Ono Grinds Island Grill - North Park, with easy access to 15,163 and 805.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Flat fee of $50.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5903394)