All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4522 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4522 30th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4522 30th St

4522 30th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4522 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Two Bedroom/ One Bathroom Cottage on 30th Street in the heart of North Park in San Diego

Residents will enjoy a private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard and new washer/dryers in the laundry area. Once inside, you are met with beautiful original hardwood floors and modern amenities while still maintaining the charm. The living and sleeping areas are equipped with ceiling fans and new energy efficient windows have been installed throughout.

4522 30th St is close to The Friendly, Garfield Elementary School, Senor Mangos, Art on 30th, Fall Brewing Company, Tajima Ramen North Park, Cantina Mayahuel, Pariah Brewing Company, Rudford's Restaurant, Chris' Ono Grinds Island Grill - North Park, with easy access to 15,163 and 805.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat fee of $50.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5903394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 30th St have any available units?
4522 30th St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 30th St have?
Some of 4522 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
4522 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 4522 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 4522 30th St offers parking.
Does 4522 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 30th St have a pool?
No, 4522 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 4522 30th St have accessible units?
No, 4522 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 30th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4522 30th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Campus Avenue
4124 Campus Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity