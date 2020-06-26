All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4485 60th St

4485 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4485 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 Bedroom in Duplex in Backyard - Quiet & Considerate Please - Available now!

Great private 1 bedroom house near SDSU that shares a yard and laundry room with the main house. Recently renovated with new flooring, new paint, new oven, new storage shed in yard, and your own private patio. Must see it to appreciate how cozy it is. You have access to the shared laundry closet in the backyard (NOT coin-op). Perfect for someone looking for privacy and quiet. Owner/neighbor lives next door and works from home and CANNOT have any loud noise during the workday. No dogs (cats ok), no smoking of any kind. Tenants pays own SDGE, water & trash included in rent.

Walking distance to so many restaurants (FishPit Sushi, Pesto, Woodstocks Pizza, etc.), bars/lounges (Ugly Dog Pub, Effin's, Dirty Birds etc.), Vons, and coffee houses (Living Room Coffeehouse, Scrimshaw Coffee, Clockwork Coffee Shoppe). Close to 8 & 94 freeways, express bus, and SDSU Trolley stop.

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage of $100,000 in personal liability with Owner listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have each have their own individual policy.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED - Refrigerator, range/oven, Wall A/C
PARKING - Street parking only
UTILITIES - Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays water/sewer, trash
PET POLICY - Cats only, No dogs. $250 deposit, $25/month per cat.
SMOKING POLICY - No smoking.

Application Instructions Apply online at www.hightideprop.com or come to our office at 4550 Kearny Villa Rd #223, San Diego CA 92123 with all supporting documents.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4974836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 60th St have any available units?
4485 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 60th St have?
Some of 4485 60th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
4485 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 60th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 60th St is pet friendly.
Does 4485 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 4485 60th St offers parking.
Does 4485 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4485 60th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 60th St have a pool?
No, 4485 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 4485 60th St have accessible units?
No, 4485 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4485 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
