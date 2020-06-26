4485 60th St

Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom in Duplex in Backyard - Quiet & Considerate Please - Available now!



Great private 1 bedroom house near SDSU that shares a yard and laundry room with the main house. Recently renovated with new flooring, new paint, new oven, new storage shed in yard, and your own private patio. Must see it to appreciate how cozy it is. You have access to the shared laundry closet in the backyard (NOT coin-op). Perfect for someone looking for privacy and quiet. Owner/neighbor lives next door and works from home and CANNOT have any loud noise during the workday. No dogs (cats ok), no smoking of any kind. Tenants pays own SDGE, water & trash included in rent.



Walking distance to so many restaurants (FishPit Sushi, Pesto, Woodstocks Pizza, etc.), bars/lounges (Ugly Dog Pub, Effin's, Dirty Birds etc.), Vons, and coffee houses (Living Room Coffeehouse, Scrimshaw Coffee, Clockwork Coffee Shoppe). Close to 8 & 94 freeways, express bus, and SDSU Trolley stop.



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage of $100,000 in personal liability with Owner listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have each have their own individual policy.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED - Refrigerator, range/oven, Wall A/C

PARKING - Street parking only

UTILITIES - Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays water/sewer, trash

PET POLICY - Cats only, No dogs. $250 deposit, $25/month per cat.

SMOKING POLICY - No smoking.



Application Instructions Apply online at www.hightideprop.com or come to our office at 4550 Kearny Villa Rd #223, San Diego CA 92123 with all supporting documents.



No Dogs Allowed



