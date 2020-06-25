Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

4459 Arizona St. #5 Available 06/05/19 Nice upstairs unit with balcony and views! - Here is a beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Approx. 800 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and beautifully tiled bathrooms. Two assigned parking spaces are included and washer and dryer in unit. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. This will go quick! Available early June.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2309530)