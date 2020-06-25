All apartments in San Diego
Location

4459 Arizona St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
4459 Arizona St. #5 Available 06/05/19 Nice upstairs unit with balcony and views! - Here is a beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Approx. 800 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and beautifully tiled bathrooms. Two assigned parking spaces are included and washer and dryer in unit. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. This will go quick! Available early June.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2309530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Arizona St. #5 have any available units?
4459 Arizona St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4459 Arizona St. #5 have?
Some of 4459 Arizona St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 Arizona St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Arizona St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Arizona St. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4459 Arizona St. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4459 Arizona St. #5 offers parking.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4459 Arizona St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #5 have a pool?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
