4456 Estrella Ave

Amenities
Available 03/10/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bedroom House in Talmadge with Dream Kitchen and Living Area.
Prime Talmadge location that features winding streets with beautiful homes, and tranquil canyons. This historic neighborhood is only minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park, San Diego State University, Qualcomm Stadium, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Downtown San Diego, the beaches, and much more.
Features:
Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including huge side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, and gas range/oven, vaulted ceilings, island with sink, gorgeous Carrara marble counters, new white cabinets, and plenty of natural light
Original hardwood floors
European tiled bathrooms
Master bath with dual vanity/sinks
Custom closets in the bedrooms
Washer/dryer in unit
LED lighting throughout
Central heating and air conditioning
Tankless water heater
Drought tolerant landscaping
Private outdoor patio
Resident pays all utilities
Dedicated off-street parking
Pets allowed with $25 pet rent, deposit, and maximum 2 pets with combined weight of 60 lbs. Some breed restrictions include: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Huskies, German Shepherds, Alaskan Malamutes, or any mix of an aggressive breed.
