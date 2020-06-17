4456 Estrella Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/10/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bedroom House in Talmadge with Dream Kitchen and Living Area.



Prime Talmadge location that features winding streets with beautiful homes, and tranquil canyons. This historic neighborhood is only minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park, San Diego State University, Qualcomm Stadium, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Downtown San Diego, the beaches, and much more.



Features:

Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including huge side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, and gas range/oven, vaulted ceilings, island with sink, gorgeous Carrara marble counters, new white cabinets, and plenty of natural light

Original hardwood floors

European tiled bathrooms

Master bath with dual vanity/sinks

Custom closets in the bedrooms

Washer/dryer in unit

LED lighting throughout

Central heating and air conditioning

Tankless water heater

Drought tolerant landscaping

Private outdoor patio

Resident pays all utilities

Dedicated off-street parking



Pets allowed with $25 pet rent, deposit, and maximum 2 pets with combined weight of 60 lbs. Some breed restrictions include: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Huskies, German Shepherds, Alaskan Malamutes, or any mix of an aggressive breed.



Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4701844)