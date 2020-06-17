All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4456 Estrella Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4456 Estrella Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4456 Estrella Ave

4456 Estrella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4456 Estrella Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/10/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bedroom House in Talmadge with Dream Kitchen and Living Area.

Prime Talmadge location that features winding streets with beautiful homes, and tranquil canyons. This historic neighborhood is only minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park, San Diego State University, Qualcomm Stadium, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Downtown San Diego, the beaches, and much more.

Features:
Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including huge side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, and gas range/oven, vaulted ceilings, island with sink, gorgeous Carrara marble counters, new white cabinets, and plenty of natural light
Original hardwood floors
European tiled bathrooms
Master bath with dual vanity/sinks
Custom closets in the bedrooms
Washer/dryer in unit
LED lighting throughout
Central heating and air conditioning
Tankless water heater
Drought tolerant landscaping
Private outdoor patio
Resident pays all utilities
Dedicated off-street parking

Pets allowed with $25 pet rent, deposit, and maximum 2 pets with combined weight of 60 lbs. Some breed restrictions include: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Huskies, German Shepherds, Alaskan Malamutes, or any mix of an aggressive breed.

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4701844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 Estrella Ave have any available units?
4456 Estrella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4456 Estrella Ave have?
Some of 4456 Estrella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 Estrella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4456 Estrella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 Estrella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4456 Estrella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4456 Estrella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4456 Estrella Ave offers parking.
Does 4456 Estrella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4456 Estrella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 Estrella Ave have a pool?
No, 4456 Estrella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4456 Estrella Ave have accessible units?
No, 4456 Estrella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 Estrella Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4456 Estrella Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University