4385 Arizona St. # 7 Available 06/21/19 Remodeled upstairs unit in gated complex-Great location! - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 1 assigned parking space. Approx. 600 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Laundry facilities on-site. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available late June.



DRE # 02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2053908)