All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4385 Arizona St. # 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4385 Arizona St. # 7
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

4385 Arizona St. # 7

4385 Arizona St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4385 Arizona St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
4385 Arizona St. # 7 Available 06/21/19 Remodeled upstairs unit in gated complex-Great location! - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 1 assigned parking space. Approx. 600 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Laundry facilities on-site. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available late June.

DRE # 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2053908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have any available units?
4385 Arizona St. # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have?
Some of 4385 Arizona St. # 7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Arizona St. # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Arizona St. # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Arizona St. # 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 offers parking.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have a pool?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have accessible units?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University