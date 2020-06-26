Amenities
4385 Arizona St. # 7 Available 06/21/19 Remodeled upstairs unit in gated complex-Great location! - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 1 assigned parking space. Approx. 600 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Laundry facilities on-site. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available late June.
DRE # 02035049
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2053908)