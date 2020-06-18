4331 53rd Street #11 - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This townhome has been completely remodeled. Brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New cabinets throughout, downstairs has marble flooring while upstairs has brand new carpet. Fresh coat of paint throughout the home. Balcony has been completely redone and re-enforced. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, school and community park. Minutes from the 15, 805 and 8 freeway.

This townhome has been completely remodeled. Brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New cabinets throughout, downstairs has marble flooring while upstairs has brand new carpet. Fresh coat of paint throughout the home. Balcony has been completely redone and re-enforced. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, school and community park. Minutes from the 15, 805 and 8 freeway.



Refrigerator included.