All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4331 53rd Street #11 - 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM

4331 53rd Street #11 - 1

4331 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4331 53rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This townhome has been completely remodeled. Brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New cabinets throughout, downstairs has marble flooring while upstairs has brand new carpet. Fresh coat of paint throughout the home. Balcony has been completely redone and re-enforced. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, school and community park. Minutes from the 15, 805 and 8 freeway.
This townhome has been completely remodeled. Brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New cabinets throughout, downstairs has marble flooring while upstairs has brand new carpet. Fresh coat of paint throughout the home. Balcony has been completely redone and re-enforced. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, school and community park. Minutes from the 15, 805 and 8 freeway.

Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 have any available units?
4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 have?
Some of 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 have a pool?
No, 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 53rd Street #11 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University