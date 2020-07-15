All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4325 Proctor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4325 Proctor Place
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

4325 Proctor Place

4325 Proctor Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4325 Proctor Place, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1.5 bath recently renovated house located on a quiet cul-de-sac in University Heights. This home is the rear unit on the property, with a private entrance and storage room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, hardwood laminate floors, private front yard, and canyon views are a few of the enjoyable items this unit offers.

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available 1/15/2020
* Lease till 7/31/2020 w/ option to renew.
* No pets or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Credit check required.
* Water, Trash & Sewage (WTS) fee is $35 per adult tenant.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com

Text Benjamin at (651) 315-3039 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Proctor Place have any available units?
4325 Proctor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Proctor Place have?
Some of 4325 Proctor Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Proctor Place currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Proctor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Proctor Place pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Proctor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4325 Proctor Place offer parking?
No, 4325 Proctor Place does not offer parking.
Does 4325 Proctor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Proctor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Proctor Place have a pool?
No, 4325 Proctor Place does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Proctor Place have accessible units?
No, 4325 Proctor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Proctor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Proctor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University