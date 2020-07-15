4325 Proctor Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bed 1.5 bath recently renovated house located on a quiet cul-de-sac in University Heights. This home is the rear unit on the property, with a private entrance and storage room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, hardwood laminate floors, private front yard, and canyon views are a few of the enjoyable items this unit offers.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available 1/15/2020

* Lease till 7/31/2020 w/ option to renew.

* No pets or cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Credit check required.

* Water, Trash & Sewage (WTS) fee is $35 per adult tenant.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* More info at sunsetspm.com



Text Benjamin at (651) 315-3039 for more information.