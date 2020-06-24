All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

4308 5TH AVE

4308 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4308 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Quiet and Secluded 1 BR / 1 BA - Upstairs condo features, fresh custom paint, spacious living room and balcony, and two parking spaces! Community features laundry facilities, pool, tennis courts and rec room. Located in Hillcrest near hospital, restaurants and more! Available to view now!

Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.

General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent

*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.

DRE Lic #01992053

(RLNE4915372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 5TH AVE have any available units?
4308 5TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 5TH AVE have?
Some of 4308 5TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 5TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 5TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 5TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4308 5TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4308 5TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4308 5TH AVE offers parking.
Does 4308 5TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 5TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 5TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4308 5TH AVE has a pool.
Does 4308 5TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 4308 5TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 5TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 5TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
