4308 5TH AVE

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Quiet and Secluded 1 BR / 1 BA - Upstairs condo features, fresh custom paint, spacious living room and balcony, and two parking spaces! Community features laundry facilities, pool, tennis courts and rec room. Located in Hillcrest near hospital, restaurants and more! Available to view now!



Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.



General Qualifications:

-Six Months Current Employment

-Six Months Rental History

-No Evictions

-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent



*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.



DRE Lic #01992053



(RLNE4915372)