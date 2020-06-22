All apartments in San Diego
4265 47th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

4265 47th Street

4265 47th Street · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4265 47th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4265 47th Street · Avail. Jun 26

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4265 47th Street Available 06/26/20 *Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath HOUSE in TALMADGE!* - MUST SEE!
Rarely available, highly desirable, quiet and peaceful West Talmadge neighborhood.
Light, bright and cozy three bedroom, two bath single family home.

Central heating and air conditioning
Gas fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen nook and separate dining room with hardwood floor.
Beautiful private back yard with mature landscaping, grass, brick and concrete patios.
Huge oversize garage with built in work bench, cabinets, gas washer & dryer hookups and mop sink.
Storage room behind garage for additional storage with built ins and shelves.
Spacious bedrooms and living/dining area
W/D located in garage
One pet negotiable with additional monthly rent.

Monthly rent: $3,195
Security Deposit: $3,195
1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing
One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

REQUIREMENTS:
Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required
TENANT responsibility: Water, SDGE, Cable/Internet
OWNER pays for: Trash & Landscaping
Pet Deposit: $500

*CENTRALLY LOCATED!*
9 minute commute to Recruit Depot and 32nd Street
15 minutes to Mira mar Marine Corps Air Station - Perfect for those commuting to any of the military bases in the area while staying central San Diego

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4265 47th Street have any available units?
4265 47th Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4265 47th Street have?
Some of 4265 47th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4265 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4265 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4265 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4265 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4265 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4265 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 4265 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4265 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4265 47th Street have a pool?
No, 4265 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4265 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 4265 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4265 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4265 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
