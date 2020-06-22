Amenities
4265 47th Street Available 06/26/20 *Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath HOUSE in TALMADGE!* - MUST SEE!
Rarely available, highly desirable, quiet and peaceful West Talmadge neighborhood.
Light, bright and cozy three bedroom, two bath single family home.
Central heating and air conditioning
Gas fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen nook and separate dining room with hardwood floor.
Beautiful private back yard with mature landscaping, grass, brick and concrete patios.
Huge oversize garage with built in work bench, cabinets, gas washer & dryer hookups and mop sink.
Storage room behind garage for additional storage with built ins and shelves.
Spacious bedrooms and living/dining area
W/D located in garage
One pet negotiable with additional monthly rent.
Monthly rent: $3,195
Security Deposit: $3,195
1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing
One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
REQUIREMENTS:
Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required
TENANT responsibility: Water, SDGE, Cable/Internet
OWNER pays for: Trash & Landscaping
Pet Deposit: $500
*CENTRALLY LOCATED!*
9 minute commute to Recruit Depot and 32nd Street
15 minutes to Mira mar Marine Corps Air Station - Perfect for those commuting to any of the military bases in the area while staying central San Diego
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5840726)