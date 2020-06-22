Amenities

4265 47th Street Available 06/26/20 *Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath HOUSE in TALMADGE!* - MUST SEE!

Rarely available, highly desirable, quiet and peaceful West Talmadge neighborhood.

Light, bright and cozy three bedroom, two bath single family home.



Central heating and air conditioning

Gas fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen nook and separate dining room with hardwood floor.

Beautiful private back yard with mature landscaping, grass, brick and concrete patios.

Huge oversize garage with built in work bench, cabinets, gas washer & dryer hookups and mop sink.

Storage room behind garage for additional storage with built ins and shelves.

Spacious bedrooms and living/dining area

W/D located in garage

One pet negotiable with additional monthly rent.



Monthly rent: $3,195

Security Deposit: $3,195

1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing

One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month



REQUIREMENTS:

Credit score criteria: 640 or better

No outstanding bills in collections

Must be employed and have proof of income

100K renters liability insurance required

TENANT responsibility: Water, SDGE, Cable/Internet

OWNER pays for: Trash & Landscaping

Pet Deposit: $500



*CENTRALLY LOCATED!*

9 minute commute to Recruit Depot and 32nd Street

15 minutes to Mira mar Marine Corps Air Station - Perfect for those commuting to any of the military bases in the area while staying central San Diego



