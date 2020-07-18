All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

4234 Sycamore Drive

4234 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Sycamore Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Centrally located, spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house with a detached self-contained Granny Flat centrally located close to downtown. Completely Furnished. You can get anywhere important in San Diego in minutes (easy access to I-805, I-15, and I-94; 15 minutes away from airport; 12 minutes away from SDSU or downtown, etc). The neighborhood is very safe and residential (Azalea-Hollywood Park). Amenities included: central air, central heat, washer dryer, yard, garden of your own, security system with external cameras, and fenced place for your dog to roam. No Utilities included. Very pet friendly. Date Available: June 15, 2020. $4,500/month rent (for both main house and granny flat). First month rent required as well as $9,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Video Showings available at the moment due to COVID19 (we are extremely careful and will show the place in detail. We also have reviews on AirBNB to share with you). The place is currently warmly furnished as an AirBNB and we are switching to long term furnished rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
4234 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 4234 Sycamore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4234 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 4234 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 Sycamore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 4234 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4234 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 Sycamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
