4234 Sycamore Drive

Centrally located, spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house with a detached self-contained Granny Flat centrally located close to downtown. Completely Furnished. You can get anywhere important in San Diego in minutes (easy access to I-805, I-15, and I-94; 15 minutes away from airport; 12 minutes away from SDSU or downtown, etc). The neighborhood is very safe and residential (Azalea-Hollywood Park). Amenities included: central air, central heat, washer dryer, yard, garden of your own, security system with external cameras, and fenced place for your dog to roam. No Utilities included. Very pet friendly. Date Available: June 15, 2020. $4,500/month rent (for both main house and granny flat). First month rent required as well as $9,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Video Showings available at the moment due to COVID19 (we are extremely careful and will show the place in detail. We also have reviews on AirBNB to share with you). The place is currently warmly furnished as an AirBNB and we are switching to long term furnished rentals.