Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

What could be better than warm interior appeal, storybook architecture, delicious upgrades and a short stroll away from the heart of Kensington's business district? A beautiful restoration of a picture perfect 3bd, 1.5ba Spanish complete with legal studio with full bath & kitchen. The home is set on a quiet street with classic neighborhood feel, offering a tranquil setting. Each unit features private outdoor spaces and an ambiance fitting the old school world of Kensington's best