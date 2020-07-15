All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4185 Texas St 8

4185 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4185 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Bright and Airy, Upstairs Apartment in North Park - Property Id: 301399

Tastefully renovated with wood-grained flooring, high end kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, modern LED fixtures, double pane windows, and designer paints. This cozy gated complex comes with on-site parking, on-site laundry, covered gazebo, and community BBQ. The awesome location is convenient to everything by walking, biking, public transit, or driving. Minutes to major highways I-805, I-8, and I-163 and one block to a bus station. Within walking distance to trendy restaurants, shops and our Farmers Market. Close to Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, and Downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301399
Property Id 301399

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Texas St 8 have any available units?
4185 Texas St 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 Texas St 8 have?
Some of 4185 Texas St 8's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 Texas St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Texas St 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Texas St 8 pet-friendly?
No, 4185 Texas St 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4185 Texas St 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4185 Texas St 8 offers parking.
Does 4185 Texas St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Texas St 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Texas St 8 have a pool?
No, 4185 Texas St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Texas St 8 have accessible units?
No, 4185 Texas St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Texas St 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4185 Texas St 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
